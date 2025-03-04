Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPHR, AVAV, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR), where a total of 3,994 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 399,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 705,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 2,325 contracts, representing approximately 232,500 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,600 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 71,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,500 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPHR options, AVAV options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.