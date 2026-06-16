Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SOFI, LITE, REZI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 394,756 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 39.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 74.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 38,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 30,410 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1020 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,500 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1020 strike highlighted in orange:

And Resideo Technologies Inc (Symbol: REZI) saw options trading volume of 6,394 contracts, representing approximately 639,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of REZI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 6,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,000 underlying shares of REZI. Below is a chart showing REZI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, LITE options, or REZI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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