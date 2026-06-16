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SOFI

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SOFI, LITE, REZI

June 16, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 394,756 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 39.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 74.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 38,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 30,410 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1020 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,500 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1020 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Resideo Technologies Inc (Symbol: REZI) saw options trading volume of 6,394 contracts, representing approximately 639,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of REZI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 6,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,000 underlying shares of REZI. Below is a chart showing REZI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, LITE options, or REZI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SOFI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SOFI
LITE
REZI

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