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SNOW

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNOW, ASPI, BOOT

May 26, 2026 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 66,514 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

ASP Isotopes Inc (Symbol: ASPI) saw options trading volume of 35,367 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 86.9% of ASPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 6,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,000 underlying shares of ASPI. Below is a chart showing ASPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) saw options trading volume of 6,761 contracts, representing approximately 676,100 underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 802,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,200 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, ASPI options, or BOOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SNOW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SNOW
ASPI
BOOT

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