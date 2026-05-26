Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNOW, ASPI, BOOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 66,514 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 3,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

ASP Isotopes Inc (Symbol: ASPI) saw options trading volume of 35,367 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 86.9% of ASPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 6,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,000 underlying shares of ASPI. Below is a chart showing ASPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) saw options trading volume of 6,761 contracts, representing approximately 676,100 underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 802,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,200 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, ASPI options, or BOOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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