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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNDK, LLY, CORZ

July 28, 2026 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK), where a total volume of 188,007 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 4,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,400 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 32,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1300 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 1,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 114,157 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 109.6% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 20,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, LLY options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SNDK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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LLY
CORZ

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