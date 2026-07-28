Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNDK, LLY, CORZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK), where a total volume of 188,007 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026 , with 4,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,400 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 32,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1300 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 1,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 114,157 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 109.6% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 20,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

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