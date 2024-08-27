Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RYTM, SNOW, UPST

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 46,276 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 5,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,500 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 54,734 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 3,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,700 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
