News & Insights

Markets
RYTM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RYTM, SNOW, UPST

August 27, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RYTM), where a total of 2,128 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 212,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of RYTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 392,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,900 underlying shares of RYTM. Below is a chart showing RYTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 46,276 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 5,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,500 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 54,734 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 3,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,700 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RYTM options, SNOW options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding WINA
 BTC Historical Stock Prices
 FLAX Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYTM
SNOW
UPST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.