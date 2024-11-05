Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RUN, BCO, PNR

Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) options are showing a volume of 1,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 119,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of BCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,200 underlying shares of BCO. Below is a chart showing BCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR) saw options trading volume of 8,544 contracts, representing approximately 854,400 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of PNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,100 underlying shares of PNR. Below is a chart showing PNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
