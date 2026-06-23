Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLTR, MU, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 409,447 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 40.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026 , with 24,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 487,816 contracts, representing approximately 48.8 million underlying shares or approximately 88.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 13,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 277,777 contracts, representing approximately 27.8 million underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 24, 2026, with 19,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, MU options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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