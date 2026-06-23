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PLTR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLTR, MU, GOOGL

June 23, 2026 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 409,447 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 40.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 24,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 487,816 contracts, representing approximately 48.8 million underlying shares or approximately 88.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 13,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 277,777 contracts, representing approximately 27.8 million underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 24, 2026, with 19,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, MU options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PLTR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding PLTR-> PLTR Stock Predictions-> Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Average-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR
MU
GOOGL

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