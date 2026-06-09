Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, CLOV, CHWY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 86,114 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 16,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV) options are showing a volume of 57,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 14,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chewy Inc (Symbol: CHWY) saw options trading volume of 61,142 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of CHWY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring June 12, 2026, with 8,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,800 underlying shares of CHWY. Below is a chart showing CHWY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OXY options, CLOV options, or CHWY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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