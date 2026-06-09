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OXY

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, CLOV, CHWY

June 09, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 86,114 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 16,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV) options are showing a volume of 57,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 14,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Chewy Inc (Symbol: CHWY) saw options trading volume of 61,142 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of CHWY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring June 12, 2026, with 8,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,800 underlying shares of CHWY. Below is a chart showing CHWY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OXY options, CLOV options, or CHWY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further OXY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

OXY
CLOV
CHWY

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