Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ORCL, IIPR, DHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 293,974 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 29.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 40.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026 , with 17,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 2,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 229,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 17, 2027, with 2,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,100 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) options are showing a volume of 25,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,100 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, IIPR options, or DHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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