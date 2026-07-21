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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ORCL, IIPR, DHR

July 21, 2026 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 293,974 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 29.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 40.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 17,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 2,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 229,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 17, 2027, with 2,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,100 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) options are showing a volume of 25,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,100 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, IIPR options, or DHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ORCL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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