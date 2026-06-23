Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, MSFT, COIN

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 339,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring June 24, 2026, with 24,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 45,701 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 1,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,800 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, MSFT options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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