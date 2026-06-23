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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, MSFT, COIN

June 23, 2026 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 1.5 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 147.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 171.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring June 24, 2026, with 83,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 339,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring June 24, 2026, with 24,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 45,701 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 1,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,800 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, MSFT options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further NVDA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

NVDA
MSFT
COIN

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