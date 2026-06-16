Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MU, JBL, PLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 400,177 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 40.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 17,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 7,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 717,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,800 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 218,879 contracts, representing approximately 21.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 12,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, JBL options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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