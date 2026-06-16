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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MU, JBL, PLTR

June 16, 2026 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 400,177 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 40.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 17,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 7,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 717,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,800 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 218,879 contracts, representing approximately 21.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 12,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, JBL options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MU Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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