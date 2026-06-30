Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, TLN, UNM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 400,559 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 40.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring July 01, 2026 , with 16,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN) options are showing a volume of 7,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 790,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 970,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring June 17, 2027, with 4,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,500 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) options are showing a volume of 11,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of UNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 10,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UNM. Below is a chart showing UNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, TLN options, or UNM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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