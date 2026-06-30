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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, TLN, UNM

June 30, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 400,559 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 40.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring July 01, 2026, with 16,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN) options are showing a volume of 7,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 790,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 970,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring June 17, 2027, with 4,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,500 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) options are showing a volume of 11,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of UNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 10,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UNM. Below is a chart showing UNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, TLN options, or UNM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MSFT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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MSFT
TLN
UNM

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