Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MGNI, ALLY, SIG

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 24,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 798,800 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 6,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 660,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 967,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,600 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MGNI options, ALLY options, or SIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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