Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MGNI, ALLY, SIG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI), where a total of 20,647 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.2% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 7,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,500 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 24,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 798,800 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 6,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 660,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 967,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,600 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MGNI options, ALLY options, or SIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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