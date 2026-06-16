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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MGNI, ALLY, SIG

June 16, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI), where a total of 20,647 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.2% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,500 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 24,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 798,800 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 6,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 660,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 967,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,600 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MGNI options, ALLY options, or SIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MGNI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

MGNI
ALLY
SIG

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