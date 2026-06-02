Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LYV, GLW, CSCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total volume of 12,076 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 7,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,200 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 67,232 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,700 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 122,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 7,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,100 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYV options, GLW options, or CSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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