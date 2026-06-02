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LYV

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LYV, GLW, CSCO

June 02, 2026 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total volume of 12,076 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 7,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,200 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 67,232 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,700 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 122,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 7,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,100 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LYV options, GLW options, or CSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LYV Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

LYV
GLW
CSCO

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