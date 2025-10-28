Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, V, GEV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 41,510 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 2,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 29,158 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 14,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, V options, or GEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.