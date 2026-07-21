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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, HAS, UTZ

July 21, 2026 — 04:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 71,571 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 2,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 11,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,700 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ) options are showing a volume of 10,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of UTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 19, 2027, with 1,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,300 underlying shares of UTZ. Below is a chart showing UTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, HAS options, or UTZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further IBM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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