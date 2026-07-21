Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, HAS, UTZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 71,571 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026 , with 2,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 11,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,700 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ) options are showing a volume of 10,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of UTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 19, 2027, with 1,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,300 underlying shares of UTZ. Below is a chart showing UTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, HAS options, or UTZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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