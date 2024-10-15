Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HUM, ACI, IIPR

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) options are showing a volume of 13,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,900 underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 700 contracts, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares or approximately 41% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 170,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,300 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
