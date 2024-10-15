News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HUM, ACI, IIPR

October 15, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 14,406 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) options are showing a volume of 13,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,900 underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 700 contracts, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares or approximately 41% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 170,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,300 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

