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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HRMY, ENPH, INVX

August 04, 2026 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRMY), where a total volume of 8,190 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 819,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96% of HRMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 852,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of HRMY. Below is a chart showing HRMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 43,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 8,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Innovex International Inc (Symbol: INVX) saw options trading volume of 3,012 contracts, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares or approximately 89.6% of INVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,300 underlying shares of INVX. Below is a chart showing INVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HRMY options, ENPH options, or INVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further HRMY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

HRMY
ENPH
INVX

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