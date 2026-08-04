Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HRMY, ENPH, INVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRMY), where a total volume of 8,190 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 819,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96% of HRMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 852,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026 , with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of HRMY. Below is a chart showing HRMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 43,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 8,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovex International Inc (Symbol: INVX) saw options trading volume of 3,012 contracts, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares or approximately 89.6% of INVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,300 underlying shares of INVX. Below is a chart showing INVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HRMY options, ENPH options, or INVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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