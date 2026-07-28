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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GLW, CLX, CARR

July 28, 2026 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), where a total of 117,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.7% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 12,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 17,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 7,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 738,600 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) options are showing a volume of 41,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 20,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GLW options, CLX options, or CARR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GLW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

GLW
CLX
CARR

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