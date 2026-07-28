Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GLW, CLX, CARR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), where a total of 117,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.7% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 12,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 17,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 7,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 738,600 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) options are showing a volume of 41,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 20,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLW options, CLX options, or CARR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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