Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EXPE, MA, NBIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 8,586 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 858,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.3% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 10,330 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $545 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:

And Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Symbol: NBIX) saw options trading volume of 6,125 contracts, representing approximately 612,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of NBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of NBIX. Below is a chart showing NBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, MA options, or NBIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.