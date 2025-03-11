Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EXPE, MA, NBIX

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 10,330 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $545 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:
And Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Symbol: NBIX) saw options trading volume of 6,125 contracts, representing approximately 612,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of NBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of NBIX. Below is a chart showing NBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, MA options, or NBIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
