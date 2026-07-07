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ELF

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ELF, MNTK, MP

July 07, 2026 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total of 21,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 7,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,700 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Montauk Renewables Inc (Symbol: MNTK) saw options trading volume of 1,080 contracts, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of MNTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 205,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of MNTK. Below is a chart showing MNTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 26,018 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,800 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ELF options, MNTK options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ELF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ELF
MNTK
MP

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