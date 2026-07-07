Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ELF, MNTK, MP

Montauk Renewables Inc (Symbol: MNTK) saw options trading volume of 1,080 contracts, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of MNTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 205,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of MNTK. Below is a chart showing MNTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 26,018 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,800 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ELF options, MNTK options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Further ELF Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.