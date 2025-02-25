News & Insights

Markets
DFS

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DFS, SAM, AVGO

February 25, 2025 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), where a total of 14,001 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.9% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 688,300 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 1,493 contracts, representing approximately 149,300 underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,100 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 228,909 contracts, representing approximately 22.9 million underlying shares or approximately 77.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 11,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DFS options, SAM options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Stock Picks
 Institutional Holders of ALLE
 WEAT Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Warren Buffett Stock Picks-> Institutional Holders of ALLE-> WEAT Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DFS
SAM
AVGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.