Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DFS, SAM, AVGO

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 1,493 contracts, representing approximately 149,300 underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,100 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 228,909 contracts, representing approximately 22.9 million underlying shares or approximately 77.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 11,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
