Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DFS, SAM, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), where a total of 14,001 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.9% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 6,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 688,300 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 1,493 contracts, representing approximately 149,300 underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,100 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 228,909 contracts, representing approximately 22.9 million underlying shares or approximately 77.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 11,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DFS options, SAM options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

