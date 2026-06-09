Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DBI, DKNG, SGHC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Designer Brands Inc (Symbol: DBI), where a total of 4,043 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 404,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.6% of DBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 606,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026 , with 1,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,700 underlying shares of DBI. Below is a chart showing DBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 72,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 3,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,000 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) options are showing a volume of 23,607 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DBI options, DKNG options, or SGHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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