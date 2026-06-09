Markets
DBI

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DBI, DKNG, SGHC

June 09, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Designer Brands Inc (Symbol: DBI), where a total of 4,043 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 404,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.6% of DBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 606,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,700 underlying shares of DBI. Below is a chart showing DBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 72,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 3,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,000 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) options are showing a volume of 23,607 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DBI options, DKNG options, or SGHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further DBI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of DBI-> DBI Options Chain-> Selling Calls For Income-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DBI
DKNG
SGHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.