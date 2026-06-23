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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CXW, WDC, CAR

June 23, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW), where a total volume of 6,929 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 692,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,700 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 43,286 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 4,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 439,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 853,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CXW options, WDC options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CXW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CXW
WDC
CAR

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