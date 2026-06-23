Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CXW, WDC, CAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW), where a total volume of 6,929 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 692,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 2,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,700 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 43,286 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 4,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 439,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 853,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CXW options, WDC options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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