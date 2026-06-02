Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CWT, AVGO, FULC

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 343,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 13,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FULC) saw options trading volume of 9,890 contracts, representing approximately 989,000 underlying shares or approximately 162.2% of FULC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 4,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,500 underlying shares of FULC. Below is a chart showing FULC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CWT options, AVGO options, or FULC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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