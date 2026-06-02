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CWT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CWT, AVGO, FULC

June 02, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT), where a total volume of 8,452 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 845,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 169.6% of CWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,900 underlying shares of CWT. Below is a chart showing CWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 343,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 13,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FULC) saw options trading volume of 9,890 contracts, representing approximately 989,000 underlying shares or approximately 162.2% of FULC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 4,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,500 underlying shares of FULC. Below is a chart showing FULC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CWT options, AVGO options, or FULC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CWT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CWT
AVGO
FULC

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