Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CWT, AVGO, FULC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT), where a total volume of 8,452 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 845,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 169.6% of CWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 8,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,900 underlying shares of CWT. Below is a chart showing CWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 343,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 13,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FULC) saw options trading volume of 9,890 contracts, representing approximately 989,000 underlying shares or approximately 162.2% of FULC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 4,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,500 underlying shares of FULC. Below is a chart showing FULC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CWT options, AVGO options, or FULC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CWT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.