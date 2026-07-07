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CRNX

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRNX, NOW, CART

July 07, 2026 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CRNX), where a total volume of 9,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 914,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.8% of CRNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,100 underlying shares of CRNX. Below is a chart showing CRNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 137,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,800 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) saw options trading volume of 24,461 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 11,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRNX options, NOW options, or CART options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CRNX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CRNX
NOW
CART

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