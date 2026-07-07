Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRNX, NOW, CART

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CRNX), where a total volume of 9,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 914,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.8% of CRNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 2,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,100 underlying shares of CRNX. Below is a chart showing CRNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 137,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,800 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) saw options trading volume of 24,461 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 11,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRNX options, NOW options, or CART options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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