Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRNX, NOW, CART

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 137,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,800 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) saw options trading volume of 24,461 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 11,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRNX options, NOW options, or CART options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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