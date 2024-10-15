News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRI, ESI, ALTR

October 15, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI), where a total of 11,515 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.9% of CRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of CRI. Below is a chart showing CRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) saw options trading volume of 11,511 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 99.1% of ESI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of ESI. Below is a chart showing ESI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Altair Engineering Inc (Symbol: ALTR) saw options trading volume of 3,149 contracts, representing approximately 314,900 underlying shares or approximately 97.3% of ALTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of ALTR. Below is a chart showing ALTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRI options, ESI options, or ALTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

