Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRI, ESI, ALTR

Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) saw options trading volume of 11,511 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 99.1% of ESI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of ESI. Below is a chart showing ESI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Altair Engineering Inc (Symbol: ALTR) saw options trading volume of 3,149 contracts, representing approximately 314,900 underlying shares or approximately 97.3% of ALTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of ALTR. Below is a chart showing ALTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRI options, ESI options, or ALTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: IYE Dividend History
INTU Options Chain
Institutional Holders of BRAQ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.