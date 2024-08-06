Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CORZ, BGS, QCOM

B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) options are showing a volume of 4,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 405,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 45,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, BGS options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Financial Dividend Stock List
Institutional Holders of IWLG
DKS Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.