CORZ

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CORZ, BGS, QCOM

August 06, 2024 — 03:48 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total of 48,119 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,900 underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) options are showing a volume of 4,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 405,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 45,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

