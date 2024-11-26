Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COIN, HPQ, CEG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 134,317 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024 , with 4,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,500 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) options are showing a volume of 45,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 4,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,400 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 22,323 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,400 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, HPQ options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.