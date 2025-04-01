Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CFLT, EMN, HIMS

Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) options are showing a volume of 5,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 595,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 111,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 15,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
