Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CFLT, EMN, HIMS

April 01, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT), where a total volume of 30,695 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 9,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 907,700 underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) options are showing a volume of 5,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 595,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 111,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 15,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CFLT options, EMN options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

