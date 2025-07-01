Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAVA, MU, NBR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total of 20,717 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 4,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,800 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 121,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,300 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 2,760 contracts, representing approximately 276,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 576,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,100 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

