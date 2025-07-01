Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAVA, MU, NBR

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 121,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,300 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 2,760 contracts, representing approximately 276,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 576,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,100 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, MU options, or NBR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Ray Dalio Stock Picks
CMV Historical Stock Prices
BEN RSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.