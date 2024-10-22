Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CART, GOOG, WFRD

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 56,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 7,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,300 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Weatherford International plc (Symbol: WFRD) saw options trading volume of 4,133 contracts, representing approximately 413,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of WFRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,800 underlying shares of WFRD. Below is a chart showing WFRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
