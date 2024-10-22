News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CART, GOOG, WFRD

October 22, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART), where a total volume of 12,082 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,500 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 56,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 7,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,300 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Weatherford International plc (Symbol: WFRD) saw options trading volume of 4,133 contracts, representing approximately 413,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of WFRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,800 underlying shares of WFRD. Below is a chart showing WFRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

