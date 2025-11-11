Markets
BMY

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BMY, ASTS, RARE

November 11, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), where a total volume of 102,451 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.6% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 13,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 74,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025, with 8,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 864,000 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE) options are showing a volume of 8,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,100 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BMY options, ASTS options, or RARE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

