Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BMY, ASTS, RARE

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 74,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025, with 8,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 864,000 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE) options are showing a volume of 8,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,100 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
