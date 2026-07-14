Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, WBD, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 208,520 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 34.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 27,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) options are showing a volume of 125,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 31,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 40,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, WBD options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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