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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, WBD, PANW

July 14, 2026 — 03:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 208,520 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 34.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 27,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) options are showing a volume of 125,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 31,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 40,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, WBD options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BAC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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BAC
WBD
PANW

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