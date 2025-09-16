Markets
AU

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AU, OSCR, KTOS

September 16, 2025 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AngloGold Ashanti plc (Symbol: AU), where a total volume of 13,132 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of AU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,300 underlying shares of AU. Below is a chart showing AU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 72,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,600 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) options are showing a volume of 11,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,000 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AU options, OSCR options, or KTOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CNX Price Target
 MVBF market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BNK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CNX Price Target-> MVBF market cap history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BNK-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AU
OSCR
KTOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.