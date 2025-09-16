Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AU, OSCR, KTOS

Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 72,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,600 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) options are showing a volume of 11,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,000 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AU options, OSCR options, or KTOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
