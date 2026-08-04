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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ASTS, MRVL, ZETA

August 04, 2026 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), where a total volume of 134,860 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 7,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,400 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 213,209 contracts, representing approximately 21.3 million underlying shares or approximately 87% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring August 14, 2026, with 9,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 982,900 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) saw options trading volume of 64,805 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 85.4% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 8,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,100 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ASTS options, MRVL options, or ZETA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ASTS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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ASTS
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ZETA

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