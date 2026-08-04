Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ASTS, MRVL, ZETA

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 213,209 contracts, representing approximately 21.3 million underlying shares or approximately 87% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring August 14, 2026, with 9,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 982,900 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) saw options trading volume of 64,805 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 85.4% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 8,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,100 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ASTS options, MRVL options, or ZETA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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