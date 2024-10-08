Notable Tuesday Option Activity: APLS, HAE, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total of 21,276 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.8% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 10,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Haemonetics Corp. (Symbol: HAE) saw options trading volume of 4,108 contracts, representing approximately 410,800 underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of HAE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 627,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of HAE. Below is a chart showing HAE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 12,179 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:

