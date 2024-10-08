Notable Tuesday Option Activity: APLS, HAE, LULU

Haemonetics Corp. (Symbol: HAE) saw options trading volume of 4,108 contracts, representing approximately 410,800 underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of HAE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 627,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of HAE. Below is a chart showing HAE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 12,179 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APLS options, HAE options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DHR
Institutional Holders of BCUS
Synchrony Financial DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.