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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ANET, CVX, APTV

August 04, 2026 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total of 31,847 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 1,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 32,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 7,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 748,200 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV) saw options trading volume of 10,162 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of APTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,300 underlying shares of APTV. Below is a chart showing APTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, CVX options, or APTV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ANET Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ANET
CVX
APTV

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