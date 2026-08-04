Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ANET, CVX, APTV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total of 31,847 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026 , with 1,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 32,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 7,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 748,200 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV) saw options trading volume of 10,162 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of APTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,300 underlying shares of APTV. Below is a chart showing APTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, CVX options, or APTV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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