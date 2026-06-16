Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMKR, RBLX, GWW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR), where a total volume of 31,757 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 5,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,500 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 60,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 9,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 936,400 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,382 contracts, representing approximately 138,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1600 strike call option expiring May 21, 2027, with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1600 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMKR options, RBLX options, or GWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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