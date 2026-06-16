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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMKR, RBLX, GWW

June 16, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR), where a total volume of 31,757 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,500 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 60,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 9,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 936,400 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,382 contracts, representing approximately 138,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1600 strike call option expiring May 21, 2027, with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMKR options, RBLX options, or GWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AMKR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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AMKR
RBLX
GWW

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