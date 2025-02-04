Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMGN, SPHR, KSS

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) options are showing a volume of 5,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 531,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 653,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 50,747 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 13,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
