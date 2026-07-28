Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, HCC, BE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 481,645 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 48.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 177.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring August 07, 2026 , with 18,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) saw options trading volume of 10,524 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 170.1% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 618,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 234,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.1% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 30,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

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