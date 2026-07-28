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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, HCC, BE

July 28, 2026 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 481,645 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 48.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 177.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring August 07, 2026, with 18,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) saw options trading volume of 10,524 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 170.1% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 618,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 234,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.1% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 30,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, HCC options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AMD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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