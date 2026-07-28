Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, HCC, BE

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) saw options trading volume of 10,524 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 170.1% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 618,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 234,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.1% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 30,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, HCC options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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