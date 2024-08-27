News & Insights

Markets
AHCO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AHCO, CMA, DPZ

August 27, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO), where a total of 5,022 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 502,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) saw options trading volume of 7,686 contracts, representing approximately 768,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,900 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,568 contracts, representing approximately 256,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,600 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AHCO options, CMA options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MYE Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLMN
 XTL Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AHCO
CMA
DPZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.