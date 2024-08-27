Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AHCO, CMA, DPZ

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) saw options trading volume of 7,686 contracts, representing approximately 768,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,900 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,568 contracts, representing approximately 256,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,600 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
