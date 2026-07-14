Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AEHR, HCA, MS

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) options are showing a volume of 8,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 801,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,700 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 29,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AEHR options, HCA options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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