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AEHR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AEHR, HCA, MS

July 14, 2026 — 03:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR), where a total volume of 8,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 872,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,700 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) options are showing a volume of 8,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 801,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,700 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 29,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AEHR options, HCA options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AEHR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

AEHR
HCA
MS

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