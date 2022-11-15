Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WMT, COF, LOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 283,020 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 496.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 30,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 18,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,000 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 23,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, COF options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Highest Yielding BDCs
VSH market cap history
Institutional Holders of West Pharmaceutical Services
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.