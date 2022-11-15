Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WMT, COF, LOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 283,020 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 496.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 30,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 18,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,000 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 23,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, COF options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.