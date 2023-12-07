Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRNT, UAL, VSTO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT), where a total volume of 4,528 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 452,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 689,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,500 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 45,685 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 7,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 743,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) options are showing a volume of 4,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 431,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VRNT options, UAL options, or VSTO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
FFWM Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CNTF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.