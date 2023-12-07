Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRNT, UAL, VSTO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT), where a total volume of 4,528 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 452,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 689,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,500 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 45,685 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 7,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 743,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) options are showing a volume of 4,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 431,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

