Notable Thursday Option Activity: SOFI, FWRD, APO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 197,778 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 46.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 32,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) saw options trading volume of 1,737 contracts, representing approximately 173,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 9,676 contracts, representing approximately 967,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,900 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, FWRD options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
