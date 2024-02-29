News & Insights

Markets
SIRI

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SIRI, V, AHCO

February 29, 2024 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), where a total volume of 51,001 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 19,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 20,840 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) options are showing a volume of 6,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 635,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SIRI options, V options, or AHCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 HFEZ Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BHE
 MCY shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIRI
V
AHCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.