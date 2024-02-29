Notable Thursday Option Activity: SIRI, V, AHCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), where a total volume of 51,001 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 19,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 20,840 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) options are showing a volume of 6,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 635,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

