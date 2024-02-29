Notable Thursday Option Activity: SIRI, V, AHCO

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 20,840 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) options are showing a volume of 6,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 635,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
