Notable Thursday Option Activity: PTLO, DVN, WDC

March 28, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Portillos Inc (Symbol: PTLO), where a total volume of 4,062 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 406,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of PTLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,200 underlying shares of PTLO. Below is a chart showing PTLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 33,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 4,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,700 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 29,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 16,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PTLO options, DVN options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

