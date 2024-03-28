Notable Thursday Option Activity: PTLO, DVN, WDC

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 33,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 4,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,700 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 29,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 16,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PTLO options, DVN options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
