Notable Thursday Option Activity: PTEN, MARA, PANW

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 449,985 contracts, representing approximately 45.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 28,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 36,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 3,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PTEN options, MARA options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TCPC Next Dividend Date
Revvity RSI
SNTI Historical PE Ratio
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.