Notable Thursday Option Activity: PTEN, MARA, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN), where a total of 40,722 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 40,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 449,985 contracts, representing approximately 45.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 28,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 36,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 3,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

