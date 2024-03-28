News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PTEN, MARA, PANW

March 28, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN), where a total of 40,722 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 40,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 449,985 contracts, representing approximately 45.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 28,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 36,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 3,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PTEN options, MARA options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
