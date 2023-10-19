News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MFA, SWKS, CELH

October 19, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA), where a total volume of 5,158 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 515,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of MFA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of MFA. Below is a chart showing MFA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 6,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 620,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 5,266 contracts, representing approximately 526,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MFA options, SWKS options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

