Notable Thursday Option Activity: MFA, SWKS, CELH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA), where a total volume of 5,158 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 515,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of MFA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of MFA. Below is a chart showing MFA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 6,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 620,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 5,266 contracts, representing approximately 526,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

